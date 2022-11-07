The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Cooler temperatures than the weekend for Monday, however, highs will end up fairly close to normal. Mostly sunny skies are the rule today. You’ll feel a chilly breeze in the morning, then lighter winds in the afternoon when our highs get to the mid and upper 40s.

Tonight will have a few more clouds around. We’re hoping those clouds don’t block our view of the TOTAL LUNAR ECLIPSE overnight. The Moon will look blood red around 4:16am and end at 5:41am. The maximum eclipse is 4:59am. The low is 33 degrees.

Looking good for Election Day Tuesday, just a bit breezy. A mix of sun and clouds and 51 degrees. SE winds will be from 10 to 25 miles per hour.