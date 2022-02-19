Tonight: Partly cloudy skies will be in store for much of the overnight hours. Temperatures will actually rise through the night, starting out in the teens and in the early morning hours into the 20s.

Tomorrow: Mild air funnels into Wisconsin! Highs get into the mid to upper 40s thanks to a warm front. Winds will be sustained at 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Partly sunny skies are expected with more clouds in the northwoods. Mostly cloudy skies move in for everyone else late in the day which could bring flurries/drizzle after sunset.

Next Week: A low-pressure system will be tracking to our south late Monday into Tuesday. Tuesday will likely be the worse of the two days. This will give us a very good chance at accumulating snow, but still have a lot to watch in terms of rain/snow line.