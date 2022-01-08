Bitter cold air on the way

Tonight: Clouds and a few flurries are possible to start off the night. Then, a cold front crosses our area which will decrease the clouds and temperatures in the early morning hours. Low temperatures in the single digits. Wind chills below zero in the early morning hours as the wind starts to pick up.

Tomorrow: Cold air will continue to rush in behind that front along with winds gusting over 20 mph in the morning. Our high temperatures will be reached in the morning at just above 10 degrees with wind chills -10 to -20.

Next Week: Sunday into early Tuesday, the cold air will remain in place. Monday will have highs in the single digits with wind chills -10 to -25 (worst in the morning). A warm from then arrives mid-week bringing our temperatures back into the 30s.