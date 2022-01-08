Bitter cold air on the way

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tonight: Clouds and a few flurries are possible to start off the night. Then, a cold front crosses our area which will decrease the clouds and temperatures in the early morning hours. Low temperatures in the single digits. Wind chills below zero in the early morning hours as the wind starts to pick up.

Tomorrow: Cold air will continue to rush in behind that front along with winds gusting over 20 mph in the morning. Our high temperatures will be reached in the morning at just above 10 degrees with wind chills -10 to -20.

Next Week: Sunday into early Tuesday, the cold air will remain in place. Monday will have highs in the single digits with wind chills -10 to -25 (worst in the morning). A warm from then arrives mid-week bringing our temperatures back into the 30s.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

HS Sports Xtra Highlights: West De Pere hands Green Bay East first loss; Team of the Week

HS Sports Xtra Highlights: Hortonville girls, boys stun Appleton East

Game of the Week: Brillion ousts Roncalli to remain undefeated

Xceptional Athlete: Neenah's Chevalier Emery

Freedom wrestling upsets No. 3 Winneconne

High School Hoops 1/6: FVL remains undefeated, Denmark handles Wrightstown

More Weather