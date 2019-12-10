Bitter cold December temperatures

Wind Chill Temperatures 8 AM Wednesday

Our wind gusts coupled with the air temperatures will lead to wind chills 10-20 below. The bottom looks to be around 5-6 AM Wednesday. Winds will be lighter by tomorrow afternoon, but air temperatures will be in the single digits. Sunshine won’t help much!

The record for 12/11 is 2 degrees.

Wind Gusts at 8 AM Wednesday



Peak wind gusts will be 20-25 miles per hour from the west overnight and early Wednesday.

The cold moves aside (time round) by Thursday as our next system brings in light snow on Thursday. We will likely see 1-2″ of snow in Green Bay and the Fox Valley by late Thursday afternoon. This system will pass quick.