Bitter cold tonight

A wind chill advisory is in place tonight-noon Wednesday. The advisory technically doesn’t include Green Bay and the Fox Valley. Winds will be from the west 15-20 miles per hour. It will feel like -10 to -20 .

Our wind chill temperatures are already below zero as winds will continue 10-15 miles per hour from the west. By 8 PM it will feel like -10.

Our wind gusts will be a bit stronger at times. 8 AM Wednesday mainly 15-20 miles per hour. By Wednesday afternoon, much better. Air temperatures still chilly. Below +10 for most spots.

The cold system passes and is replaced by some moisture. By Thursday morning we will start to see flurries in the area. By mid-afternoon Thursday, the light snow should be passed. I am thinking less than 2″ of snow. Friday night into Saturday another system could bring another 2″. Colder air moves in for Packer game day vs. the Bears.

