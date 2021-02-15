Bitterly cold start to the week, a select few get snow

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Very cold out there as the new week begins! Monday wind chills start from -20 to -35 degrees and will stay down from -5 to -15 degrees even into the afternoon. You’ll get morning sun and increasing middle and upper level clouds for the afternoon. The forecast high is 6 degrees.

Tonight gets interesting as only a select few communities get snow, and that focus will be along the lakeshore with lake effect flurries or snow showers developing after 7pm. The rest of the area will be mostly cloudy, breezy and cold with a low of 2 degrees. Wind chills will go back down to -10 to -20 degrees.

Lake snow showers will go away early Tuesday. Inland counties will have a mix of sun and clouds, plus it will won’t be as cold with the high of 16 degrees.