The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Bitterly cold as the last day of January begins. Air temperatures are below zero, but when you factor in the wind, the feels-like temperatures will be in the double digits below zero Tuesday morning. Our area-wide WIND CHILL ADVISORY will remain until 10am. Highs in the afternoon top out in the single digits and lower teens. West-southwest winds from 5 to 15 miles per hour.

Cold again tonight with steady temperatures in the single digits. Winds chills will be sub-zero through the night. The low is 5 degrees.

Tomorrow will start cold in the single digits and get up to about 17 degrees in the afternoon. More clouds will arrive as the atmosphere warms up a bit.