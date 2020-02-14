Bitterly cold wind chills Friday

From Storm Team 5…

It’s the coldest air of the winter season so far! Clear skies and fresh snow have brought temps below zero last night – and with a relatively light wind, the chills are starting out between -15 and -30 degrees to kick off the day.

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY will last until 10am Friday:





Bitter cold to end this work and school week – sunny on Friday with a high of 10 degrees. Wind chills will stay below zero but improve a bit this afternoon.

Breezy winds kick in tonight, and we’ll gain some clouds back overnight. Chilly out there again, but not as cold as temperatures rise into the teens late.

Mostly cloudy but much warmer Saturday as highs return to 33 degrees. Breezy winds expected as a couple weak cold fronts go by. Those fronts will bring a hit/miss snow chance. It will be a light snow will accumulations under an inch for those communities that get a hit.

Sunday should be nice with partly sunny conditions. The high is 28 degrees.

A new system into Monday and early Tuesday morning could bring a wintry mix of snow and rain. Details on this in days to come.