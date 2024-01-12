From Storm Team 5..

Dangerous winter weather conditions will grip northeast Wisconsin through Saturday morning.

A Blizzard Warning will kick in during the worst part of the storm between 3pm Friday and noon Saturday for Shawano, southern Oconto, and southern Marinette, Brown, Outagamie, Winnebago, Calumet, Manitowoc, Kewaunee, Door, Sheboygan and Fond du Lac County.

Blizzard Warnings are issued when sustained winds stay above 35 miles per hour and visibility is reduced to under a quarter mile from heavy snow for more than 3 hours.

It is very rare to get a blizzard warning in northeast Wisconsin, we have not had one since April of 2018.

East to northeast winds gusting 45-50 mph will be the main issue/concern causing white-out conditions Friday afternoon into Friday night.

Widespread Snow accumulations of 9 to 12 inches of snow can be anticipated by Saturday morning. Totals greater than 12 inches may be noted from the Fox Valley to Lake Michigan, not including the immediate shoreline. Lower totals of 6 to 9 inches of snow will end up in north-central Wisconsin.

Winds weaken a bit on Saturday, and snow rates drop around sunrise. For the day, blustery north winds and scattered light snow. Accumulations will be much less at this point. The high drops to lower 20s.



Sunday will bring in an Arctic blast and dangerous wind chills by Monday morning!