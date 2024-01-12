The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the entire area between 6am Friday to Noon Saturday. It will start for northern counties at 9am.

Blizzard Warning will kick in during the worst part of the storm between 3pm and 6am Saturday for Brown, Outagamie, Winnebago, Calumet, Manitowoc, Kewaunee, and Door County.

Widespread Snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches of snow can be anticipated between Friday morning to Saturday morning. Totals greater than 12 inches may be noted from the Fox Valley to Lake Michigan, not including the immediate shoreline. Lower totals of 4 to 8 inches of snow will end up in north-central Wisconsin.

Snow will ramp up from south to north Friday morning, along with increasing winds. Plan on the worst part of the storm to hit during the late afternoon and evening, after 3pm. Later today, plan on the combination of strong winds gusting to 40 miles per hour and high snow rates leading to near whiteout conditions and poor travel conditions. The high is 32 degrees, meaning the snow will be sticking today rather than melting like it did with Tuesday’s storm earlier this week.

Tonight, blizzard conditions are expected and travel will be very dangerous. Winds gusts to 40 or 50 miles per hour and moderate to heavy snow. The low is 21 degrees.

Winds weaken a bit on Saturday, and snow rates drop around sunrise. For the day, blustery north winds and scattered light snow. Accumulations will be much less at this point. The high drops to 23 degrees.

Sunday, the sun comes out again, but it will be frigid! The high is 7 degrees, and -7 for the low at night. Daytime wind chills drop from -10 to -25 degrees!