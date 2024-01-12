THE LATEST NORTHEAST WISCONSIN FORECAST FROM STORM TEAM 5…

A BLIZZARD WARNING remains in effect for southern Oconto, and southern Marinette, Brown, Outagamie, Winnebago, Calumet, Manitowoc, Kewaunee, Door, Sheboygan and Fond du Lac County through tonight until 12pm Saturday. The remainder of the area is seeing a WINTER STORM WARNING remain in effect until 12pm Saturday. The city of Green Bay has also declared a SNOW EMERGENCY from 7pm tonight through 5pm Saturday.

Wind gusts of 35 to 55mph dropped visibilities to under a mile in many locations for portions of today, which would meet and exceed the parameters of the Blizzard Warning. Storm Team 5 will monitor whether the NWS officially names this a blizzard for our area. The last blizzard warning we were issued was in April of 2018.

Overnight, look for snow showers to continue with winds still gusting upwards of 40mph creating whiteout blizzard conditions. Traveling tonight through tomorrow morning is not advised. Lows tonight will sit in the low 20s.

Snow accumulations are expected to range between 3 to 6 more inches of snow for the remainder of the storm, with lighter amounts toward central WI. Once its all set and done, the Fox Valley and Lakeshore will sit around a foot of snow.

Tomorrow expect a few snow showers to linger in the morning and early afternoon, but winds out of the NW 15-25mph will create blowing and drifting snow. Highs sit in the mid 20s.

Sunday brings the onset of the arctic blast that will stay for the entire work week. Wind chill values at the bus stop Monday Morning are expected to be around -35F.