Saturday Night

Gusty this evening with blowing and drifting of the snow we received. Frigid wind chills tonight and overnight. You may see some flurries.

Wind Gusts Tonight

Fairly gusty tonight and the first part of your Sunday.

Frigid Wind Chills

Our wind chill values will be between -5 to -15 late tonight. 5 Below to single digits (above) Sunday morning. Some moderation midday Sunday.