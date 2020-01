Some flakes will continue but the primary concern is the blowing and drifting of the snow we received. There has been melting as we have hovered near the freezing mark, had a few peeks of sun and the roads are treated. After the pass of the cold front comes some chilly temperatures and some of the moisture on the roads will likely freeze.

The cold front passes, winds pick up from the west and we drop off down to around 15 tonight. The cloud cover and winds will keep us from a free-fall in the air temperatures.