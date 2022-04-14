The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Blustery winds will remain through the overnight as lows cool into the 20s and 30s. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy. A few flurries could sweep across the areas at times.

Friday: Winds won’t be nearly as strong compared to Thursday, but we’ll stay blustery with west winds at 10-25 mph. Skies will turn mostly cloudy it spotty flurries possible. Highs will be in the 30s to low 40s.

Chilly temperatures for April will stick around through the weekend with dry conditions. We should see a little more sun for Easter Sunday with highs in the lower 40s. Our next system brings a chance for snow to the area Sunday night into Monday. Tuesday will be a better day followed by another system that gives us a round of rain and snow showers.