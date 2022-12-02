The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A low pressure system sits over northern WI tonight, and allow for some mixed showers to move through tonight. Attached to the low is a cold front that will push through tonight, and behind that frigid air and very windy conditions will follow.

We are in a wind advisory for our southern communities tonight into early tomorrow morning, as well as a gale warning across the Green Bay and Lake Michigan now until tomorrow afternoon. We are anticipating very strong gusts reaching up to 30-50 mph. These strong gusts will bring in a strong wind chill as well, with feels like temperatures in the single digits all day.

The mixed precip moves through this evening and then will clear out in the early morning for tomorrow. We are only looking about a coating – 0.5 inches within the next 15 hours.