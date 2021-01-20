Blustery conditions tonight, falling temperatures and snow ahead

The latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

Skies this evening will start out mostly cloudy with a gusty south to southwest wind. This will continue to bring temperatures into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Winds could gust over 40 mph in a few locations early tonight. We should start to see some clearing after midnight behind a warm front.

The winds will stick around on Thursday in the 10-20 mph range with higher gusts expected. Any sunshine early in the day will be replaced by cloud cover for the afternoon. A couple flurries or light snow showers will pass through the region late in the day. Highs on Thursday will warm into the low and middle 30s.

Get ready for a chilly day on Friday where highs will likely stay below 20 degrees for most of the area. The one nice thing is that we’ll see a good amount of sunshine. Clouds make a return Saturday as our next storm system arrives. This will bring a chance for snow to the area Saturday night into the first half of Sunday. Current forecast guidance shows there could be a few inches of accumulation.

We stay on the mostly cloudy side Monday with highs in the upper 20s. We should cool back closer to average for temperatures during the middle portions of next week.