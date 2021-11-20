Blustery winds Sunday

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies start to filter back into Northeast Wisconsin. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s with a calm wind.

Sunday: Wind will be increasing throughout the day with an approaching cold front. In the afternoon and evening gusts could be over 30 mph out of the west-northwest. Mostly cloudy skies will be in place for the majority of the day, but there is the chance of a few flurries or sprinkles in the afternoon. Best chance at precipitation will be northern sections of our viewing area.

Next Week: Winds remain gusty for Monday with temperatures only in the low 30s. Above-average temperatures mid-week along with a small rain chance.