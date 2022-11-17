From Storm Team 5…

Tonight is mostly cloudy and chilly for the game at Lambeau against the Tennessee Titans. At 7:15, kickoff temperatures will be around 25 degrees with a wind chill around 16 degrees. Spots of flurries will be noted overnight but it doesn’t appear to be for everybody.

Stray flurries for Friday morning, then partly sunny and breezy in the afternoon. Highs will be similar to today around 29 degrees. Winds get going from 15 to 25 miles per hour out of the west.

The weekend will bring in the coldest air of the season. The opening of the gun-deer season is looking to be the coldest since 2013 and Saturday will bring wind chills in the single digits. A few snow showers would help out the tracking snow as well on Saturday.

Sunday is still blustery but we should see the sun break through. Highs stay in the 20s.

Look for a general rebound in temperatures as we head toward Thanksgiving. Highs will pop up to the upper 30s.