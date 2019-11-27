1  of  5
Closings
Carney Nadeau Schools Marinette Co. Elderly Services New Beginnings Store and Work Training -Oconto North Central Area Schools-Hermansville MI Stephenson MI Area Schools

Blustery winds Wednesday night

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Snow and rain wind down and we will be left with cloudy skies this evening. Blustery winds will continue into the evening with a NW wind flow from 35 to 45 miles per hour at it’s peak. A WIND ADVISORY is the result for most of our southern and lakeshore counties through 6pm tonight. The advisory for Door County will last until midnight.

Nicer weather returns as we open up THANKSGIVING! Thursday you can expect partly sunny skies, and less windy weather. High temperatures will be in the mid 30s.

System #2 arrives Friday night, through Saturday and into Sunday. During this time, another mixed bag of precipitation will be possible across the state with the best chance of more accumulating snow off to the north. There is a possibility that several inches of new snow could impact some of our area.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Weather
More Don't Miss

Trending Stories