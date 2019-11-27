Blustery winds Wednesday night

Snow and rain wind down and we will be left with cloudy skies this evening. Blustery winds will continue into the evening with a NW wind flow from 35 to 45 miles per hour at it’s peak. A WIND ADVISORY is the result for most of our southern and lakeshore counties through 6pm tonight. The advisory for Door County will last until midnight.







Nicer weather returns as we open up THANKSGIVING! Thursday you can expect partly sunny skies, and less windy weather. High temperatures will be in the mid 30s.

System #2 arrives Friday night, through Saturday and into Sunday. During this time, another mixed bag of precipitation will be possible across the state with the best chance of more accumulating snow off to the north. There is a possibility that several inches of new snow could impact some of our area.