Monday night, a couple inches of snow could by on the ground north of hwy 64, while the spotty mixed showers in the evening will bring little or no impact from Highway 29 and south. The other part of Monday night will be the gusty winds that pick up overnight at around 35 or 40 miles per hour. The low is 22 degrees.

Tuesday will start with a mix of sun and clouds with an afternoon high of 30 degrees. Another round of snow showers will start in our area mainly after the PM commute and last until daybreak Wednesday. This snow will bring a chance for 2 to 4 inches of fluffy snow mainly south of hwy 29.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for this round of snow due to the impact to the Wednesday morning commute.

Then our attention turns to Wednesday night into Thursday when a significant winter storm is expected to arrive.

A WINTER STORM WATCH has already been posted for much of NE WI Wednesday evening through Thursday.

Heavy snow accumulations, some mixing to freezing rain in southern Wisconsin. Winds will top 40 miles per hour as it snows. Plan on very difficult travel Wednesday night and all day Thursday. The potential for 6-12″ of snow is looking likely for much of NE WI.

The highest confidence is on the 6″ side vs the 12″ side of the range.

Stay tuned as we gain clarity on the fine details in the days ahead.