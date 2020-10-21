Breeze picks up, then soaking rain Thursday

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Rain and drizzle moving aside early on Wednesday, but we’ll keep plenty of clouds across the state. From time to time there may be some breaks good enough for partial sunshine as temps climb a bit in the afternoon to the middle 40s. A west wind will pick up again from 10 to as high as 25 miles per hour.

Winds back off tonight, but the clouds will not. We’re expecting lows in 30s before tomorrow morning. There may also be a few stray showers far to the south late as a new system draws near.

Thursday has lots of rain in the forecast as soon as the morning. That rain intensity and coverage picks up through the second half of the day and continues into Friday morning where between 1″ to 2″ of rain may come down for some communities. Highs will be cool up north in the upper 30s, around 50 degrees is Green Bay, and middle and upper 50s to the south.

Some showers may carry over into early Friday but will depart through the day. Temps will start mild in the 40s and 50s and drop throughout the day.

Chilly on Saturday under partly cloudy skies with a high of 43 degrees.

Our next chance for rain and snow will come with another system on Sunday with highs in the low 40s.

