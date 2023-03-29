The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Snow and flurries from last night will end in our southern counties early this morning. The cold front producing that snow will impact our weather Wednesday by dropping our temperatures! It will be breezy and chilly with highs in the afternoon around 31 degrees! The normal high is 46 degrees for comparison. WNW winds up to 25 miles per hour.

Not as windy tonight, but it will be mainly clear and cold for late March standards. The lows drop to the middle teens overnight.

Tomorrow will start out chilly with sunshine. Temperatures will get better by the afternoon with a high of 43 degrees and increasing clouds. In the evening, the weather gets interesting again when a mix of snow and rain moves in from the southwest. Anywhere from a trace to two inches could fall with this line of showers before changing over to rain late at night into Friday morning. The highest chance for snow accumulation will be across the north.

Friday will have a high rain chance, but it won’t rain all day. Scattered showers in the morning with breaks developing during the day. Late afternoon and evening, we’ll watch for some thunderstorms to develop, but severe weather is not anticipated. The high is 46 degrees.

Rain will switch back to snow Friday night into Saturday morning. A few inches of snow may accumulate again with gusty winds and a high of 35 degrees.