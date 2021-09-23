Breezy and cool Thursday

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Today: Put on that coat heading outside. Northeast Wisconsin is sandwiched between sun to our west and clouds to the east. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will remain in place for most of us today. The breeze will be stiff out of the north sustained at about 15 mph with gusts over 25 mph.

The lakeshore has the possibility of some light rain showers coming off of the lake in the afternoon with a low-pressure system to the east. High temperatures will only get into the mid-60s.

Tonight: Clouds will gradually decrease, as the low-pressure system pulls further east. Temperatures will drop into the mid-40s, cooler up north where frost may be possible.

Rest of week: Back into the 70s for Friday with a storm chance possible really late into the day. Cooler and dry for Saturday as a dry stretch starts to settle in through portions of next week.