Breezy and cool Thursday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Today: Put on that coat heading outside. Northeast Wisconsin is sandwiched between sun to our west and clouds to the east. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will remain in place for most of us today. The breeze will be stiff out of the north sustained at about 15 mph with gusts over 25 mph.

The lakeshore has the possibility of some light rain showers coming off of the lake in the afternoon with a low-pressure system to the east. High temperatures will only get into the mid-60s.

Tonight: Clouds will gradually decrease, as the low-pressure system pulls further east. Temperatures will drop into the mid-40s, cooler up north where frost may be possible.

Rest of week: Back into the 70s for Friday with a storm chance possible really late into the day. Cooler and dry for Saturday as a dry stretch starts to settle in through portions of next week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

GBN 9/22/21 PICK EM

GBN 9/22/21 CHALLENGE OR NO CHALLENGE

GBN 9/22/21 - Lets Get Social

GBN 9/22/21 - Here comes San Fran

Green Bay Nation 9/23/21 - Packers offense has arrived

Locker Room: Keys to the game

More Weather