The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Big changes arriving with today’s weather as highs will drop more than 20 degrees from yesterday. A cold front dropping through the state is the big reason why our weather takes a 180 degree turn.

Luckily, it doesn’t appear rain will be a big issue Wednesday, although that is USUALLY the case with cold fronts. We will see more clouds and gusty winds out of the NE from 15 to 30 miles per hour. Highs go way down to the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Tonight, a few evening clouds, plus it will also be a bit breezy yet, so plan on a jacket or sweatshirt if you are heading out to the season’s first Farmers’ Market on Broadway. When clouds clear and winds slowly subside overnight, cool lows will end up around 40 degrees.

Temps will fall into the 30s across the north where some patchy frost may occur by Thursday morning. Further north, a Freeze Warning is in effect where temps will drop to near the freezing mark. Make sure you cover up or bring in those temperature sensitive plants!

Sunshine galore on Thursday with lighter winds as high pressure regains control. The air mass will still be cool, but the sun will warm it up a bit more to the mid and upper 60s.

The extended forecast that includes the holiday weekend looks phenomenal! Mostly sunny and much warmer air around Memorial Day.