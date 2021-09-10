Breezy and warm start to the weekend

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: A few clouds early on then mostly clear skies. A warm front that lifted through the region earlier will make temperatures around 60 for overnight lows. Not as cool as previous nights.

Tomorrow: It will be warm and breezy. Wind gusts could get up 25 mph out of the southwest. Partly sunny skies for much of the day, but there is a possibility of a stray thunderstorm developing along a cold front late in the day. High temperatures get into the mid 80s.

Sunday / Next Week: The cold front that crossed Saturday, turns stationary to our south for Sunday. In fact, it doesn’t move much until Tuesday. Small rain chance for Sunday and Monday with the best rain chance on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

De Pere football cleans up on the field and in the stands

Locker Room: Former Packers guard Colledge serves his country

Locker Room: Packers open season against New Orleans

Locker Room: Former Packers guard Daryn Colledge serves his country

Locker Room: Keys to the Game vs. New Orleans

Timber Rattlers Walk Off HR

More Weather