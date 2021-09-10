Breezy and warm start to the weekend

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: A few clouds early on then mostly clear skies. A warm front that lifted through the region earlier will make temperatures around 60 for overnight lows. Not as cool as previous nights.

Tomorrow: It will be warm and breezy. Wind gusts could get up 25 mph out of the southwest. Partly sunny skies for much of the day, but there is a possibility of a stray thunderstorm developing along a cold front late in the day. High temperatures get into the mid 80s.

Sunday / Next Week: The cold front that crossed Saturday, turns stationary to our south for Sunday. In fact, it doesn’t move much until Tuesday. Small rain chance for Sunday and Monday with the best rain chance on Tuesday.