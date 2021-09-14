Breezy behind the rain; more 80 degrees days to come

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Following overnight thunderstorms, dry weather moving back in early Tuesday. We will keep the clouds around during the day, but there will be some breaks for sunshine here and there, especially later in the day. Highs will reach the lower 70s plus it will be a bit muggy! There is a SMALL CHANCE for rain as a couple stray sprinkles or light shower try to form, but many will be dry the rest of the day.

Tonight will be quiet as skies clear out completely – and the big change will be the . Down to 51 degrees overnight with light winds.

A top 10 summer day for Wednesday with plenty of sunshine and light winds. Really comfortable at 75 degrees.