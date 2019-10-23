Breezy and chilly to start, few evening showers

From Storm Team 5…

Temperatures may be starting off in the low 40s, but there is a biting wind around to kick off Wednesday from 10 to 20 miles per hour. That wind will begin to subside in the afternoon. The sky will begin cloudy, but partly sunny conditions are expected to roll in later on. High temperatures reach the upper 40s and low 50s.

SOME RAIN MOVES IN for this evening. A quick-hitting batch of energy will kick up a line of showers that will mainly impact the southern sections of the area between 4pm and midnight tonight. Otherwise it will be partly cloudy once we lose the rain, with temperatures getting chilly down to 34 degrees overnight.

Nice weather tomorrow, a mix of sun and clouds. Winds will be lighter, but temperatures on the cool side with a high of 47 degrees.

Still cool for Friday, but mostly sunny! The high is set to 48 degrees.

Another nice day Saturday with mostly sunny conditions again. South winds pick up a bit, and that drags in highs back into the 50s. Green Bay’s high around 53 degrees.

We’ll keep an eye on a system this weekend that is starting to trend south, and may miss our area altogether! If we get rain this weekend, the chance will be Saturday night into Sunday morning.