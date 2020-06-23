Breezy, cool with more showers Tuesday

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Soaking rain brought widespread showers Monday night into Tuesday morning. That activity will work east early on Tuesday, with some dry time building in behind it. We’ll continue to keep some atmospheric energy around for the afternoon that may bring back some spotty, brief showers from noon until sunset. The high will be cooler in the low 70s, and winds from 10 to 20 mph from the NNW will be breezy at times.

Any showers go away in the evening, followed by a clearing sky tonight. The low will go down to 53 degrees.

Partly sunny skies for Wednesday as a little sunshine comes back! In the afternoon there may be an isolated shower around, but rain chances look smaller than Tuesday.

Thursday will be a nice day! Mostly sunny, warmer and 82 degrees. Low humidity is expected.

Friday may get stormy again. A new system will bring the chance for showers and thunderstorms later in the day. It gets muggy again, and the high is 80 degrees.

The chance is there for showers into Saturday, but certainly not an all day rain. Humid and 81 degrees.

Sunday is looking dry at this point. A mix of sun and clouds, humid and 82 degrees.