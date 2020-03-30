Breezy on Monday as dry weather returns

From Storm Team 5…

After rain accumulated around an inch or more in our communities this weekend, the National Weather Service has issued more flood warning for our area. Details can be found along the blue bar on the top of this page.

Monday will continue to stay breezy with NNW winds form 10 to 20 miles per hour. Mostly cloudy and chilly for the morning, but there is hope for some emerging sun especially later in the day. Highs will be seasonal in the mid and upper 40s.

Tonight will be quiet. Partly cloudy as winds back off a bit, with lows falling to 29 degrees.

A cooler day tomorrow with a high of 42 degrees, partly sunny skies.

The first day of April on Wednesday bring back more clouds. The forecast high is 47 degrees.

Warmer for Thursday bringing the high to 54 degrees. A mix of sun and clouds gives us a nice day overall.

The next good chance for rain will be Friday along a cold front later in the day. 55 degrees to end the work week.