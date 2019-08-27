Breezy, pop-up showers Tuesday

From Storm Team 5…

Rain chances are NOT COMPLETELY ZERO for Tuesday, but the chance is much less than yesterday. In the sky, you’ll see some clouds and emerging sunshine. The small rain chance will hold off until the afternoon and early evening when we could have a few pop-up showers.

Temperatures today will be warmer in the mid and upper 70s. Winds will also pick up a bit, bringing a breezy afternoon with west-southwest winds gusting up to 25 miles per hour.

Tonight, still a little breezy, but it will be dry with partly cloudy skies. Overnight temps fall to 55 degrees.

Tomorrow will be another blustery day with gusty west winds. Temperatures fall again as we hit a high of 67 degrees.

Breezy yet on Thursday. You’ll see a mix of sun and clouds, and there is a slight chance for some additional showers along a cold front. Highs will be the WARMEST for the period as the afternoon temp hits 80 degrees.

Friday will be cooler again! Mostly sunny skies into the afternoon, but daytime highs will be around 72 degrees.

LABOR DAY WEEKEND: Temperatures for most of the weekend will be on the cooler end with highs in the low 70s. The only CHANCE for rain looks like it may come about on Saturday as a system works up from the south, but right now that chance is small that it will work into our area. Labor Day should bring in warmer temperatures with highs back to 77 degrees.