Breezy start to the weekend, temperatures above average

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies will likely be sticking around for the overnight hours. There is the possibility for a stray shower north after midnight, but nothing to change Friday night plans. Low temperatures just around 40 degrees.

This Weekend: Abundant sunshine will last throughout the weekend. The breeze will remain for Saturday before letting up for Sunday. Highs just below 60 on Saturday and in the lows 60s for Sunday.

Next Week: Mild for Monday before Northeast Wisconsin cools back down. A small rain chance for Tuesday before another high rain chance later in the week.

