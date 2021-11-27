Breezy Sunday before another chance at snow to start next week

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies will linger, eventually turning partly cloudy in the early morning hours. Watch for some icing on the roadways from any snowmelt. Low temperatures in the mid-20s.

Sunday: Partly sunny skies will be in place throughout the day. Winds have the possibility of gusting over 25 mph out of the northwest. Highs in the mid-30s.

Monday: Another quick hitting clipper system will move in for Monday. The highest snowfall amounts will be the northwoods and Door County. Still a lot to determine with snowfall totals in Green Bay and the Fox Cities. Temperatures above freezing may stop the snow from sticking to roadways. Highs in the mid-30s.

