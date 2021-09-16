Breezy Thursday, spotty showers Friday

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Keeping a close eye on some morning showers over northern Wisconsin as Thursday begins, but it looks like there will just be some clouds and not big rain chances in the north woods to start the day. Mostly sunny skies will be to the south. In the afternoon, everyone get sun and a breezy south wind from 10 to 25 miles per hour. That will propel temps into the mid and upper 70s inland, and low 70s by the lake.

Tonight will be mainly clear with a low of 61 degrees. A cold front approaching the state late at night could bring more clouds or a stray shower up north by early Friday morning.

Tomorrow, that front will bring partly cloudy skies, and the front drops a few spotty showers or weak thunderstorms from the late morning into the early afternoon. It won’t be raining that whole time. The high reaches the lower and middle 70s. Friday evening looks great again and will have clear skies.

