Breezy winds and cool, crisp air

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A bit of a raw summer day arrives as we start this week. Monday’s forecast has partly sunny skies, with more clouds than sun. The big story will be the breezy NNE wind averaging from 10 to 25 miles per hour that drops temps and throws us crisp “fall-like” air.

Part of the area could see some sprinkles or a light shower. The key word is light – no thunderstorms or downpours. The other big story will be the drop in temperatures as highs only get to the upper 60s and very low 70s.

Tonight, we’ll clear the clouds out a bit. That will bring in some chillier air overnight as lows fall to the 40s and 50s. Green Bay’s low is 52 degrees and winds will back off a bit.

Tomorrow stays cool again with more sunshine. Sun for the morning, scattered clouds in the afternoon. The high is 71 degrees.

Warmer weather comes back as soon as Wednesday, and even increases with more humidity into the weekend. Take a look:

