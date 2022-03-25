Tonight: On and off light rain showers from the evening will transition to spotty snow showers overnight. Otherwise, cloudy skies with wind gusts to 25-30 mph. Up to a half-inch is possible, however, snow may struggle to stick. Low temperatures back into the mid-20s.

Tomorrow: Winds will still be gusting to 25 mph all the way into the afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies hold firm for the first half of the day. Clouds will gradually decrease late in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid-30s.

Sunday/Next Week: Abundant sunshine with chilly air for Sunday. The weather pattern will turn unsettled from Tuesday to Thursday. Temperatures will also be below normal all of next week.