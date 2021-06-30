Brief break from the humidity, hot weather this weekend

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Evening showers and storms will come to an end followed by clearing skies. Be alert for some patchy fog late. Lows will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Thursday: Cooler and less humid air will move in and give us a break from the muggy conditions we’ve been experiencing. Highs will mostly be in the 70s with cooler temperatures near the lake with a northeast wind.

More beautiful weather is in the forecast on Friday with highs in the upper 70s. The heat and humidity build in for the weekend with highs near 90 Saturday and Sunday with higher humidity levels. It’ll still be warm early next week with rain chances increasing late Monday and holding into the middle portions of next week.