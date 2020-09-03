Brief showers and gusty winds on Thursday

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

It’s a windy day ahead on Thursday – plus there could be some showers around in the morning. A cold front will drop the chance for brief showers, then winds churn up right behind it – starting in the morning into the afternoon where west winds could gust up around 40 to 45 miles per hour – but an average wind from 20 to 30 miles per hour. The rest of the day brings more sunshine with a high of 73 degrees.

Tonight the winds start easing back by the evening under mostly clear skies. Lows tonight get to 49 degrees.

The sun returns again tomorrow, but it will stay breezy. It will not be as windy as today but still from 15 to 25 miles per hour out of the west. The high stays at 73 degrees.

