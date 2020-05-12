Bright skies and a warming thermometer

The latest Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Plenty of sunshine returns to the forecast today with a dominant ridge of high pressure pulls closer to the state. It will be a chilly start with thermometer readings in the 20s, then that sunshine takes temps into the mid and upper 50s for the afternoon. It will be cooler by the water as a lake breeze develops later in the day.

Skies will be mainly clear tonight minus a few passing clouds. It’s possible some patchy frost could develop NW of Green Bay and the Fox Valley as lows drop to the lower 30s.

Tomorrow brings more clouds and a developing breeze later in the day. Highs get into the upper 50s and low 60s, cooler once again by the lake and bay. Later in the day, especially at night, there will be a chance for showers.

Rain chances continue into Thursday, possibly accompanied with a grumble of thunder. Temps bump up to 66 degrees.

Friday looks great! The pick day of the week shows off a mainly sunny sky with a high of 67 degrees.

Saturday could bring more rain especially during the second half of the day. 63 degrees is the high.

Skies clear after an early morning shower on Sunday. 66 degrees to wrap up the weekend.