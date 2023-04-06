The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

You’ll want to bundle up from the wind today as the west breeze will gust up to 35 or 40 miles per hour again. Mostly sunny skies with extra clouds up north. The northern clouds may even drop a flurry. 44 degrees for the high, and chillier conditions with 30s in the northwoods.

Mostly clear skies for tonight. Breezy in the evening, then winds should relax after 9pm. It will get cold with clear skies and light winds as overnight lows around 25 degrees – teens to the north.

Partly sunny skies on Friday and less windy. It will still be chilly with a high around 43 degrees, upper 30s by the lakeshore, and near 50 south/west of the valley. Some of the clouds may produce a flurry or sprinkle, but it’s a small chance.

We will keep a close eye on a slim band of wet snow that could develop Friday night and Saturday morning. This band has the potential to drop heavy snow that would reduce visibility for drivers Saturday morning, and also bring a few inches of slushy accumulations to some of the area. We’ll keep you updated as more data will help us determine where the snow develops and how much it will gather on the ground.