Happy Friday! Sunshine across the board today and the temperatures reflected that as we were back into the mid 80s today. Humidity was noticeable this afternoon but should be just for today. Overnight increasing cloud coverage with a round of showers between 9 and midnight and clouds diminish behind the showers with temperatures in the mid 60s.

Tomorrow will see more sunshine but hazy conditions are back as upper level winds bring in Western Canadian Wildfire smoke. An AIR QUALIY ALERT has been issued until 12pm by the DNR for PM 2.5 concentrations building in. We will reach the “Unhealthy For Some” category so anyone with underlying health conditions should keep windows closed and stay indoors this weekend. Some showers and storms might pop up later in the afternoon as warmer temperatures are back in the forecast. Overnight, partly cloudy conditions.

Sunday sees a replica of Saturday but a few degrees cooler. Monday temperatures return to the 70s as a cold front brings a breezy WNW wind into the area with some showers in the afternoon.