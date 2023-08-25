The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather from Storm Team 5…

Sunshine has finally peaked out of the clouds this afternoon, which has allowed temperatures back in the 80s this afternoon. Humidity has stuck around this afternoon, but a cold front with a broken line of showers and storms is expected to arrive in our area this evening. No severe threat is expected, but a downpour and gusty wind can not be ruled out. Lows tonight in the low 60s.

Cloud coverage begins tomorrow for Tailgating at the Packers Game, but sunshine is expected to start peaking through around kickoff. Fall like temperatures are in the forecast with highs in the low 70s with comfortable dewpoints thanks to that passing cold front. Overnight mostly clear with lows around 50.

High pressure builds in Sunday, giving us sunshine and temperatures in the mid 70s. Monday sees our next weather maker approach the area, giving us an increase in cloud coverage with rain holding off until the overnight hours.