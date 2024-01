From Storm Team 5…

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY CONTINUES UNTIL NOON TUESDAY

Tonight, very cold with just a few clouds. The lows plummet to -5 to -10 degrees. A 10 to 15 mph wind will drag feels-like temperatures from -20 to -30 degrees.

Bitterly cold again Tuesday! Partly sunny skies as clouds increase and a high back to 2 above zero. Daytime wind chills will be -15 to -25 degrees.