The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A few flurries passed through north early this morning, but high pressure has returned in control of our weather for today keeping conditions relatively quiet throughout the rest of the day.

Northwest winds are continuing to pull that cold air in throughout the day. Our highs will only reach the mid-30s, but wind chill is keeping us chilly, so temperatures will feel like they are in the 20s for today. (If you’re headed to Lambeau for game day…bundle up!)

Tomorrow afternoon, light snow will move through. This will continue to build up into Tuesday where we will see our first accumulating snowfall.