WE HAVE BEEN SEEING THE WORST SEVERE WEATHER IN QUITE SOME TIME WITH DAMAGING WINDS...FLOODING RAINS AND EVEN A FEW TORNADOES ON SATURDAY. THAT ENDED WITH THE AFTERNOON. TEMPS WERE COOLER TON SATURDAY WITH HIGHS IN THE LOW 80S ALTHOUGH THE HUMIDITY WAS STILL HIGH DURING THE DAY. WE WILL BE LOOKING AT A MUCH NICER DAY FOR SUNDAY WITH MORE SEASONAL TEMPS IN THE LOW 80S BUT MUCH LOWER HUMIDITY.