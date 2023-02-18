The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight will remain mostly cloudy and breezy, with gusts reaching around 20 mph out of the south.

Sunday will be even warmer with highs close to the mid-40s across the Fox Cities. Tomorrow begins mostly cloudy and calm, but weather activity spikes up into the evening and lingers for an entire week ahead:

We have a VERY active week of weather ahead:

–Sun: PM sprinkles/flurries

–Mon: PM light clipper snow

–Tue: Late light snow

–Wed/Thu: MESSY system

–Fri: PM snow showers

–Sat: Early mixed showers

