The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

High pressure sat to our west today which is why we stayed dry and sunny. However, into tonight, cloud cover will continue to increase and we turn partly cloudy to wrap up your Monday. A weak disturbance will pass through the Northwoods tonight, so a chance for light flurries is possible north of Green Bay. Otherwise, we stay dry to finish up this first day of the work week.

Tuesday begins mostly sunny and I think we stay sunny through the lunch hour tomorrow. Following that, cloud cover will increase as an area of low pressure moves closer. We turn to mostly cloudy tomorrow night, and that system will bring the chance for late light snow showers to push through Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Light snow showers stay into the forecast until after the noon hour on Wednesday and then we turn dry and mostly sunny to wrap up Wednesday.

Winds shift tonight and turn out of the south/southeast/southwest, so we will usher in slightly warmer air for tomorrow. Expect a high temp in Green Bay around 44 degrees, warmer to our communities south/west, and much cooler up north/east.

We keep the below average temp trend continuing into early April.