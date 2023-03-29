The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

High pressure remains in control of us tonight, so we stay mostly clear and calm with temps falling to the mid-teens.

We begin tomorrow dry and sunny, and our next big system will push cloud cover into the area by noon. By 3pm tomorrow, freezing rain or a mix enters into the forecast. This will bring ice accumulation of a tenth of an inch.

Late Thursday and overnight into Friday, t-storms will begins to roll in. This puts us in a possible thunderstorm threat for Thursday and Friday. We are then in a likely threat for t-storms in our s/w counties as well as a level 1/5 risk for severe wx due to strong wind gusts.

Here’s what I’m thinking to time out this massive system:

Late Thursday – Friday AM, most of us will see rain or a mix, so only .5″-1″ here & heavier snow totals further north. Soaking t-storms Friday give us rain totals anywhere from an inch north to 2 and a quarter inches south through Friday night before we make that switch to snow.