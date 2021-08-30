Calm weather heading into September

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Clouds this evening will give way to a mostly clear sky. It’ll be a cool and comfortable night with lows near 50 north and lower 60s south. Some areas of patchy fog are possible early Tuesday morning.

Tuesday: Look for another fantastic day of weather across the area! Skies will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the 70s. Winds will be light.

Quiet and comfortable weather will continue Wednesday and Thursday before our next chance for light rain showers moves in on Friday. Dry weather will return early for the Labor Day weekend before another round of spotty rain showers moves in on Sunday. Highs on Labor Day should be seasonably cool in the low to middle 70s.

