The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

The warn and humid trend continues again for today! High temps will reach the low 80s this afternoon and dew points will sit in the tropical range.

We have two areas of low pressure that will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms for most of Wisconsin today, with the chance for possible strong to severe cells hitting the southern lakeshore this afternoon. This puts us in a Level 1/5 (Marginal) Risk for severe weather into tonight.

Light sprinkles continue throughout the day tomorrow, but overall we are dry with a mix of clouds and sunshine. This entire system wraps up by tomorrow night providing us roughly 2 inches of rainfall.