The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Cloud cover will be on the increase from west to east through the overnight as a cold front approaches. The front will bring a scattering of showers and storms to the area mainly after midnight. Lows will remain mild in the mid to upper 60s.

Wednesday: Rain showers early in the day will eventually give way to a clearing sky for the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s as humidity levels drop during the afternoon.

A spotty rain shower may develop on Thursday with highs in the 70s. The end of the week is looking very nice before temperatures warm back into the low and middle 80s for the weekend. Next week starts with a few rain showers with highs in the 80s.